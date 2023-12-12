The Orf Report
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
The Dumbest Snopes "Fact-Check" Of All Time?
Snopes repeatedly said the COVID-19 lab leak theory couldn’t be true.
Feb 4
•
Matt Orfalea
281
Share this post
The Dumbest Snopes "Fact-Check" Of All Time?
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
51
January 2024
Snopes Fails at Fact-Checking...AGAIN!
In a recent photo op with construction workers, Biden was photographed wearing a hart hat with the nape strap in the front. It’s supposed to be in the…
Jan 27
•
Matt Orfalea
100
Share this post
Snopes Fails at Fact-Checking...AGAIN!
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
23
Fauci Caught Lying Again: Says He Wasn't "Strongly" Pushing the Natural Origin Theory of COVID-19
I recently discovered a new glaring Fauci contradiction, debunking his frequent claim that he always had an “open mind” about the origin of COVID-19. He…
Jan 10
•
Matt Orfalea
17
Share this post
Fauci Caught Lying Again: Says He Wasn't "Strongly" Pushing the Natural Origin Theory of COVID-19
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
December 2023
The "Vermin" Switcheroo: Media Hypocrites Echo Democratic Party Super PAC's "Trump is Hitler" Attacks
They say the word "vermin" is Hitlerian but they used it to attack opponents too
Dec 12, 2023
•
Matt Orfalea
96
Share this post
The "Vermin" Switcheroo: Media Hypocrites Echo Democratic Party Super PAC's "Trump is Hitler" Attacks
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
48
Biden Fundraising Tour: "To Destroy Democracy"
Over the last month, the Democrats compared Trump to Hitler non-stop for his use of the word “vermin” to describe opponents but it appears to be another…
Dec 11, 2023
•
Matt Orfalea
67
Share this post
Biden Fundraising Tour: "To Destroy Democracy"
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
Trump Called People "Vermin". So Did Biden...
Is “vermin” a Nazi word? Well, that’s been the narrative since mainstream media outlets crank out story after story quoting Donald Trump’s use of the…
Dec 7, 2023
•
Matt Orfalea
52
Share this post
Trump Called People "Vermin". So Did Biden...
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
WaPo Repeatedly Called Trump & Republicans "Rats" & "Vermin"
Now They Won't Stop Comparing Trump to Hitler for Using Same Language
Dec 7, 2023
•
Matt Orfalea
120
Share this post
WaPo Repeatedly Called Trump & Republicans "Rats" & "Vermin"
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
November 2023
MEMORY HOLE: CNN Falsely Accused Comedian David Letterman of Manipulative Editing
CNN claimed a yawning boy was digitally inserted into a video behind the President.
Nov 26, 2023
•
Matt Orfalea
88
Share this post
MEMORY HOLE: CNN Falsely Accused Comedian David Letterman of Manipulative Editing
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
October 2023
#BelieveAllWomen...Like Lindsey Hill?
Some of these #MeToo’s are pretty spooky huh? Happy Halloween everyone! As always, I have more in the works but in the meantime, you can read Matt…
Oct 28, 2023
•
Matt Orfalea
60
Share this post
#BelieveAllWomen...Like Lindsey Hill?
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
YouTube Misinformation Policy *SPREADS* Misinformation | Part 2
YouTube's Misinformation Policy is spreading a false narrative that people encouraged Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) “injection” to treat COVID. But that…
Oct 27, 2023
•
Matt Orfalea
65
Share this post
YouTube Misinformation Policy *SPREADS* Misinformation | Part 2
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
Judge's Ruling on Trevor Bauer vs Lindsay Hill
In 2021, Major League Baseball star pitcher Trevor Bauer was accused of sexual assault by Lindsay Hill. Bauer was never charged but due to the…
Oct 21, 2023
•
Matt Orfalea
48
Share this post
Judge's Ruling on Trevor Bauer vs Lindsay Hill
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
Facebook is the Absolute Worst
Facebook has removed my content for allegedly breaking its rules. It tells me my content goes against “Community Standards” but won’t say what the…
Oct 10, 2023
•
Matt Orfalea
142
Share this post
Facebook is the Absolute Worst
censorednews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
35
© 2024 Matt Orfalea
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts