The Dumbest Snopes "Fact-Check" Of All Time?
Snopes repeatedly said the COVID-19 lab leak theory couldn’t be true.
  
Matt Orfalea
51

January 2024

December 2023

The "Vermin" Switcheroo: Media Hypocrites Echo Democratic Party Super PAC's "Trump is Hitler" Attacks
They say the word "vermin" is Hitlerian but they used it to attack opponents too
  
Matt Orfalea
48
Biden Fundraising Tour: "To Destroy Democracy"
Over the last month, the Democrats compared Trump to Hitler non-stop for his use of the word “vermin” to describe opponents but it appears to be another…
  
Matt Orfalea
24
Trump Called People "Vermin". So Did Biden...
Is “vermin” a Nazi word? Well, that’s been the narrative since mainstream media outlets crank out story after story quoting Donald Trump’s use of the…
  
Matt Orfalea
1
WaPo Repeatedly Called Trump & Republicans "Rats" & "Vermin"
Now They Won't Stop Comparing Trump to Hitler for Using Same Language
  
Matt Orfalea
18

November 2023

MEMORY HOLE: CNN Falsely Accused Comedian David Letterman of Manipulative Editing
CNN claimed a yawning boy was digitally inserted into a video behind the President.
  
Matt Orfalea
6

October 2023

#BelieveAllWomen...Like Lindsey Hill?
Some of these #MeToo’s are pretty spooky huh? Happy Halloween everyone! As always, I have more in the works but in the meantime, you can read Matt…
  
Matt Orfalea
5
YouTube Misinformation Policy *SPREADS* Misinformation | Part 2
YouTube's Misinformation Policy is spreading a false narrative that people encouraged Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) “injection” to treat COVID. But that…
  
Matt Orfalea
11
Judge's Ruling on Trevor Bauer vs Lindsay Hill
In 2021, Major League Baseball star pitcher Trevor Bauer was accused of sexual assault by Lindsay Hill. Bauer was never charged but due to the…
  
Matt Orfalea
9
Facebook is the Absolute Worst
Facebook has removed my content for allegedly breaking its rules. It tells me my content goes against “Community Standards” but won’t say what the…
  
Matt Orfalea
35
