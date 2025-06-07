This week, an LA Superior Court judge ordered Lindsey Hill to pay $300,000 for violating her legal settlement with Trevor Bauer, the former Dodgers star pitcher whom she accused of sexual assault. Here’s a recap of the disgusting sexual assault allegations that destroyed the career and legacy of former MLB baseball player, Trevor Bauer.

Hill responded to the LA judge’s order on X, exclaiming Bauer will never see a cent:

“HE WILL NEVER SEE A CENT FROM ME…He will never see a cent. I refuse to give him money or my sanity. Love yall!”

Backstory

In the summer of 2021, images of a bruised Lindsay Hill circulated across television news channels, forwarding claims that she’d been assaulted by the star baseball player, Trevor Bauer. Major League Baseball promptly dropped the Cy Young Award winner (not the C-Y award, MSNBC).

Bauer sued Hill for defamation, and Hill counter-sued him for sexual battery. In 2023, Bauer released a video announcing he’d reached a settlement with his accuser, Linsey Hill. No money was exchanged. Hill agreed to drop her sexual assault lawsuit against Bauer, and Bauer agreed to drop his defamation lawsuit against Hill.

Notably, Bauer also got the right to release material from Hill’s cell phone he attained in the discovery process, including texts, and a video that Hill recorded of herself in bed with Bauer, without his consent, smiling, the morning after he allegedly assaulted her. Later, in response to Bauer’s video, Hill released photos of bruises developing on her face, taken shortly after Hill left Bauer’s residence.

When asked on Fox News to explain the photos, Bauer said, “I know what she looked like when she left my house. I know what her demeanor was like. What happened afterwards, I have no idea, so it’s something you’d have to ask her. But I think the video speaks for itself on what she looked like when I last saw her. ”

In a Blaze TV interview with Sara Gonzalez, Hill argued that the bruises were not visible in the morning-after video because “it was a matter of being in the correct lighting”. Apparently, the “correct lighting”, according to Hill, is crushed blacks and artificially saturated reds (seemingly the result of Photoshop) in the photos Hill’s lawyer sent to the tabloid news site TMZ in August of 2021.