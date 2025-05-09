Killing Kenosha - A Documentary of the 2020 Civil Unrest

Killing Kenosha is a gripping feature-length documentary of the 2020 civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It covers the 48 hours from the police shooting of Jacob Blake to the shootings of Kyle Rittenhouse. Unfortunately, GoFundMe has paused donations to my film. Please support my film on GiveSendGo.

WHY I'M MAKING THIS FILM

The 2020 Kenosha unrest was one of the most video-recorded events in history, thanks mainly to cell phone cameras. However, because of mainstream media misinformation and social media algorithms, many Americans are still totally ignorant of what actually happened. The whole story of the 2020 Keosha unrest must be told and understood to prevent such tragedies from repeating.

WHY I NEED YOUR HELP

Even though "Killing Kenosha" has all the aspects of a Netflix blockbuster (drama, crime, horror), it has not been a lucrative endeavor for independent creators like me. YouTube demonetizes independent videos covering controversial, violent events such as this. Nevertheless, I've continued to research and edit this project myself passionately for almost five years, and I need your support to complete the film in time for the 5th anniversary this August 2025.

Please get in touch with me if you have any photos or videos in Kenosha between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26, 2020. I'm constructing a film entirely from images and sound recorded in Kenosha during that period. Any help is sincerely appreciated.

SNEAK PEEK

Here’s a 10-minute opening preview of “Killing Kenosha”