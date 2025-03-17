Yesterday marked the anniversary of the My Lai Massacre that killed over 500 old men, women, and children during the Vietnam War. On March 16, 1968, American troops were on a killing spree until Hugh Thompson Jr. intervened, landing his aircraft in between the soldiers and civilians. After years of ridicule and being called a traitor, Thompson and his crew’s acts of courage were officially recognized in 1998 when they were awarded the Soldier's Medal, the United States Army's highest award for bravery not involving direct contact with the enemy.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Thank you Matt, this was short and absolutely epic.
I'm glad to see this post. I also want to point out that Mai Lai was NOT an aberration during the war in Vietnam. It's one of the more egregious episodes of the horrific abuse the Vietnamese suffered at the hands of their American invaders. The documentary Winter Soldier (no, not the bloody captain america movie) is a gut wrenching exploration, offered by first hand testimony of soldiers who came back from theatre, of the daily atrocities the US armed forces committed in country.
America was not the "good guy." Mai Lai was not an aberration; it was the perfection.
You will struggle to find this documentary on American media channels as it has been scrubbed by the Powers That Shouldn't Be, so here's a link (it's safe. I've visited and shared it several times):
https://m.ok.ru/video/2142342220415