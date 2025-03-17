Yesterday marked the anniversary of the My Lai Massacre that killed over 500 old men, women, and children during the Vietnam War. On March 16, 1968, American troops were on a killing spree until Hugh Thompson Jr. intervened, landing his aircraft in between the soldiers and civilians. After years of ridicule and being called a traitor, Thompson and his crew’s acts of courage were officially recognized in 1998 when they were awarded the Soldier's Medal, the United States Army's highest award for bravery not involving direct contact with the enemy.