Five years ago today, on March 17, 2020, a “study” called “The Proximal Origin of COVID-19,” which spread disinformation about the virus’s origin, was published in the scientific journal Nature. It was the result of a conspiracy between Dr. Anthony Fauci and a group of leading virologists to spread the false narrative that COVID-19 originated in nature. However, in private messages, each scientist who authored the “study” said COVID-19 looked like it was created in a lab.

Lead author Kristin Andersen, for example, called a human-created lab origin “so friggin likely.”

Meanwhile, Fauci shared the “study” from the White House press room podium, making it the most viewed scientific study on the origin of COVID-19.

In turn, the purposefully misleading study was cited by all the so-called fact-checkers, including PolitiFact and Snopes.

Another nail was driven into the natural origin coffin when a classified MI6 dossier was finally published this weekend, stating in March 2020 that “It is now beyond reasonable doubt that Covid-19 was engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”