Today In History: THE COVID COVERUP
Scientists Secretly Called a Lab Origin "So Friggin' Likely"
Five years ago today, on March 17, 2020, a “study” called “The Proximal Origin of COVID-19,” which spread disinformation about the virus’s origin, was published in the scientific journal Nature. It was the result of a conspiracy between Dr. Anthony Fauci and a group of leading virologists to spread the false narrative that COVID-19 originated in nature. However, in private messages, each scientist who authored the “study” said COVID-19 looked like it was created in a lab.
Lead author Kristin Andersen, for example, called a human-created lab origin “so friggin likely.”
Meanwhile, Fauci shared the “study” from the White House press room podium, making it the most viewed scientific study on the origin of COVID-19.
In turn, the purposefully misleading study was cited by all the so-called fact-checkers, including PolitiFact and Snopes.
My animation summarizing the events and leaked messages was commissioned by Matt Taibbi at Racket News.
Another nail was driven into the natural origin coffin when a classified MI6 dossier was finally published this weekend, stating in March 2020 that “It is now beyond reasonable doubt that Covid-19 was engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”
Love all your compilations Orf - thank you!!!
Might you consider making one about the military/intelligence aspect of the Covid operation? We've compiled a whole dossier that could use your magic touch to make the info accessible:
https://debbielerman.substack.com/p/the-covid-dossier
It's amazing that if you ask a woman or man on the street if Covid came from a lab, many will either cling to the natural spillover hypothesis or contend that no one knows for sure. Yes, we do know and that knowledge is beyond a reasonable doubt. Acknowledging this should result in a lot of head rolling.