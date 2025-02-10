Thanks to everyone who shared my complaint on X! With your help, YouTube reversed its decision to demonetize my Thomas Drake documentary.

I'd still like to know why my documentary was first deemed “not suitable” by the algorithm, and then a second time by “manual review.” My video documentary with Thomas Drake shares a verifiably true story and contains no profanity or graphic images.

Even though YouTube reversed its decision, the initial decision stunted the video’s reach. YouTube videos usually gather the most views in the first few days after publication.

Thank you all so much for your support.