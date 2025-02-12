On January 31, House Democrat leader Hakim Jeffries promised to “fight” “fight” “fight” the new Trump administration’s agenda. Just one week later, on February 7, he threw up his hands and surrendered to the Republicans: “They control the House, the Senate, and the Presidency. It’s their government”.

JEFFRIES 1/31/25: We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. We're going to fight it in the streets. JEFFRIES 2/7/25: What leverage do we have? Republicans have repeatedly lectured America. They control the House, the Senate, and the Presidency. It's their government. What leverage do we have?

Speaking of “fight,” remember when Democrats accused President Donald Trump of “engaging in armed insurrection” because, despite explicitly telling his January 6, 2021 crowd to march “peacefully” to the Capitol, he told the political rally attendees to “fight”? Well, as you might expect, the Democrats are still at it.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin told a crowd of anti-Trump protesters last week that “An insurrection is when the President…tells people to go and fight…and they go, and they beat up our police officers…” (Naturally, he left out the fact he explicitly told the January 6th crowd to protest “peacefully.”)

Funny, because Raskin and several of his Democratic Party colleagues in the House and Senate went on to rile up a Democrat crowd outside the U.S. Treasury Department, with the same rhetoric—calls to “fight” Trump and Elon Musk, the “Nazi.”

Multiple chants of “Lock him up! Lock him up!” broke out. Some Democrat officials, including Rep. Maxine Waters, joined in: “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

There was no violence, but if there had been, would Democrats find Democrats liable for their screams to “fight,” false claims, and wild exaggerations, angering the crowd even further? Obviously not.

“King Trump and Elon Musk are going after all of your freedoms, all of your rights, your money,” yelled Rep. Yassamin Ansari, before adding that they’re also going after “your health insurance, your privacy, your data, and we cannot stand for it.”

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam stressed the “need” to “fight” the “unprecedented” threat posed by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a task force led by Musk that seeks to identify and eliminate wasteful government spending.

At the February 4th rally outside the U.S. Treasury Department, where DOGE was set to access data on government spending, Subramanyam emphasized that “never before have people who have nothing to do with our government come over here and try to steal our data,” apparently oblivious to the fact that a major breach had been reported by the New York Times just one month prior on December 30, under President Biden's watch.

“You do not see us fighting, but we are fighting,” assured Rep. Jimmy Gomez.

UPDATE #1: Improved audio and text of “Fight compilation” in new cut here.

UPDATE #2: The article stated the hack occurred on Dec 3; however, the Treasury Dept.’s third-party software service provider, BeyondTrust, first identified initial suspicious activity on December 2.