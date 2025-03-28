The new JFK files further reveal the deep state’s conspiracy to blast a President’s brain out, but let’s also remember the deep state’s conspiracy to prop up a President whose brain was already blasted.

The media responded differently to President Trump’s address to Congress this March than it did to President Biden’s State of the Union address in March of last year. Despite polling showing that Americans viewed Trump’s speech positively, mainstream media described it negatively. The New York Times said Trump’s speech “sent something as a chill.” That’s funny because last year, the NYT called Biden’s speech filled with senile slurs, “strong” and “fiery.”

And it wasn’t just the NYT. Last March, nearly every mainstream television, radio, and print news outlet used the word “fiery” to describe Biden’s State of the Union Address and systematically misled the public about Biden’s cognitive decline.

Even before the speech, Democrats and their media lackeys were busy establishing the narrative that all Biden needed to do to prove he wasn't cognitively declining was be "fiery." Then, immediately after the speech, across all media airwaves, they affirmed their own delusional prophecy that Biden was "fiery" and, therefore, had no significant cognitive decline.

As you can see in the above video, there are a couple of early instances of CNN attributing the "fiery" Joe Biden talking point to the Biden White House. But then, along with virtually every other Democrat-leaning outlet, CNN repeated the "Biden is fiery" line without attribution as if they were using their own words to describe a self-evident truth rather than what they were actually doing, regurgitating a line scripted straight from the White House.

The first of the many “fiery” propaganda pieces and segments was published in the New York Times on March 7, 2024, the morning of the State of the Union address. The NYT column cheered Joe Biden on to show he still had “fire in the belly” alongside a ridiculous manipulated image of Biden with bulging muscles and Democrat blue boxing gloves.

The media commentary omitted Biden’s many mumbles and stumbles, highlighting Biden’s words on reproductive rights but leaving out the fact that the President failed to pronounce those words correctly. For example, Biden’s slurred speech mispronounced Roe v. Wade as “Roe Wee Vrade,” and instead of speaking the correct acronym for “in vitro fertilization” (IVF), Biden yelled about “AVF”. “Guarantee the right to AVF!” he screamed. Guarantee it now!”

Immediately after Biden’s speech, several House Democrats walked up to Biden as the cameras rolled, and described his underwhelming speech as “fire”. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) waddled over to forward the delusional but official Democrat narrative, “Nobody’s gonna talk about cognitive impairment now.” As if to make sure the cameras got at least one solid take, Rep. Henry Cuellar told Biden three separate times that he was “on fire.”

“You were on fire. You were on fire…You were on fire.” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) “Mr. President, you brought that Irish fire tonight.” -Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) “You fired us all up.” -Danny Davis (D-IL)

Later that night and into the morning, top Democrats” including House Minority Leader Hakim Jeffries and Vice President Kamala Harris, continued to tell the media that Biden's performance was “on fire.”

“He was absolutely on fire.” -Vice President Kamala Harris “Smoking Joe Biden was on fire…He was lit.” -Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY) “He was on fire.” -Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) “He came out smoking.” -Rep. Jackson Lee (D-TX) “He came out smoking…This man who was repeatedly called ‘too old’, was on fire.” -Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) “[H]is energy was great…He was fiery.” - Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) “I think that really kind of cleared up any doubts anyone might have about his mental acuity.” - Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) “It couldn't have been more energetic. He was at the top of his game, and I think by showing himself so energetic, he has wiped away some of the problems that people thought he had.” - Rep. Elenor Holmes Norton (D-DC)

The “fiery Biden” is “sharp as a tack” narrative came falling down after Biden’s first and only 2024 debate with Donald Trump. After that horrific performance, top democrats knew they couldn’t deny the horror show any longer. The myth of “fiery” Joe Biden collapsed overnight, and Biden ended his campaign for re-election shortly thereafter.

