NEW: Tentacles of 3 former CIA directors found around the consequential Hamilton 68 Russian Bot hoax, used to smear Trump supporters, propagate anti-Russian sentiment to support war against Russia, and rally support for online censorship.

The Russian Bot Hoax

As Democrats blamed Russia for Trump’s 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, the Alliance for Securing Democracy (ASD) launched the Hamilton 68 dashboard in 2017, reportedly tracking “Russian bots and trolls” on Twitter. While researching my latest video, I discovered that Clinton herself was one of the first to promote the fraudulent dashboard.

The Russian bot scare served the establishment in three ways. It allowed the establishment to (1) smear Trump supporters (and any dissident person or opinion) as “Russian”, (2) propagate anti-Russian sentiment to support war against Russia (like in Ukraine), and (3) rally support for online censorship. This would play a role in Trump’s loss in 2020, US support for the war in Ukraine, and prime Americans for mass censorship during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the pandemic of Russian bots that had such an impact on world history was itself a giant hoax.