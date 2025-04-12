The experts were wrong about just about everything during the pandemic despite assuring us they had everything under control. It’s not rocket science,” Dr. Fauci, the President’s Chief COVID-19 adviser, told the nation, “We know exactly what we can and should be doing.” The public was deceived on every issue: the virus’s U.S.-funded lab origin, herd immunity, “the unvaccinated,” vaccines, and of course, masks, which my new video, featuring some newly unearthed clips, focuses on.