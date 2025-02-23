Washingtonians are angry over lost government jobs and funding due to President Trump’s appointment of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with reducing government waste and abuse. So I visited some of the Anti-Elon Musk protests in Washington, DC earlier this month to document what all the rage is about, asking attendees to share their motivations in between “Fuck Elon Musk!” chants.

While the reasons the rallygoers gave for their attendance varied, the organizers typed up their official goals on paper. The Political Revolution and 50501 Movement’s press release states that among the movement’s official list of “Requests” are “For Donald J. Trump to step down or be removed from the presidency through impeachment or other means”; “mass investigations” into Trump appointees; “strengthening of laws [censoring] “hate speech”; and to “Reinstate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) frameworks.”

I followed the Political Revolution and 50501 Movement crowd across the street as they merged with another anti-Musk protest organized by the AFL-CIO at the U.S. Department of Labor, where Musk was scheduled to visit.

“Fight Elon Musk!…He wants the workers to bow to him but we want him in jail!”

“What side are you on? What side are you on?”