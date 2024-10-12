Yesterday, I wrote an article documenting how Facebook was censoring an article I’d written about Israel’s arrest of an American journalist for reporting the same information as PBS. Later in the day, I noticed Facebook was also censoring that very article documenting the Facebook censorship. Today Facebook is still censoring both of those Substack articles.
Here’s the censorship occurring live on one of my streams yesterday.
Here is a screen recording of it continuing today.
Tests I recorded today show Facebook’s continued censorship of both articles—(1) the article about Israel arresting an American journalist for reporting the same news as PBS, (2) the article about Facebook censoring my article about Facebook censoring the previous article. However, Facebook isn't censoring the last article I wrote yesterday about Israel releasing the journalist.
Facebook says it’s removing my articles because its “technology” identifies them as “spam”. That’s an absurd accusation because everything in the articles is sourced, like my other articles, which Facebook isn’t censoring. If an individual had spammed the article (which Facebook accuses everyone who shares the links of doing), wouldn’t it make sense to block that person, and not everyone in the world from sharing that article?
It’s almost as if Facebook’s “Community Guidelines” are meant to be abused. Don’t worry though, celebrities, politicians, and "other high-profile users are protected from such abuses. That program was called “XCheck”. But that’s a whole other story. Now I have to get back to dedicating countless hours to work that will be censored from the world. Have a great evening everyone!
There is a Globalist Regime. It is THEM. And they are against US. The Regime owns the media and tech. The Regime has been engaged in a giant multi trillion dollar looting game. The risk to their game is populist voter uprising like Brexit, Javier Milei, the defeat of the German Green party, and Trump. The Regime censors content that has the potential for informing the population of things that pose a risk to the Regime looting game. This includes censoring any article that explains the censorship methods of the Regime.
Look at the ownership of all the big media corporations and big tech... Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street and a few other big trillion dollar asset management firms own controlling interest in all of them. Wall Street owns controlling interest in all of them. The billionaires that have their assets managed by these companies own controlling interest in all of them. They are the Regime and they are screwing 80% of the rest of the country, US, to keep up a breathtaking transfer of wealth to THEM. They have billions and they want trillions. They are looting the US to an empty shell to get there. Their media propaganda is well designed to cause partisan anger to get uninformed media algorithm hypnotized people to support them. They cannot allow the truth and facts to upset their game. So they post propaganda and censor truth and facts to keep their game alive.
I have a tiny satire news site just for Maui island. Facebook for about two years now has limited the reach of my Maui Insight group page. It's membership has been frozen at the same figure for months. Reason? Who knows? They never explain. Might be because I published comically satirical takes on the Covid response, vaccines, and censorship (ironically).