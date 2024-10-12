Yesterday, I wrote an article documenting how Facebook was censoring an article I’d written about Israel’s arrest of an American journalist for reporting the same information as PBS. Later in the day, I noticed Facebook was also censoring that very article documenting the Facebook censorship. Today Facebook is still censoring both of those Substack articles.

Here’s the censorship occurring live on one of my streams yesterday.

Here is a screen recording of it continuing today.

Tests I recorded today show Facebook’s continued censorship of both articles—(1) the article about Israel arresting an American journalist for reporting the same news as PBS, (2) the article about Facebook censoring my article about Facebook censoring the previous article. However, Facebook isn't censoring the last article I wrote yesterday about Israel releasing the journalist.

Facebook says it’s removing my articles because its “technology” identifies them as “spam”. That’s an absurd accusation because everything in the articles is sourced, like my other articles, which Facebook isn’t censoring. If an individual had spammed the article (which Facebook accuses everyone who shares the links of doing), wouldn’t it make sense to block that person, and not everyone in the world from sharing that article?

It’s almost as if Facebook’s “Community Guidelines” are meant to be abused. Don’t worry though, celebrities, politicians, and "other high-profile users are protected from such abuses. That program was called “XCheck”. But that’s a whole other story. Now I have to get back to dedicating countless hours to work that will be censored from the world. Have a great evening everyone!