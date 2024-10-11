Israeli news site Seventh Eye reports that an Israeli district court ordered Israeli security forces to release American journalist Jeremy Loffredo from detention but he’s still not in the clear. The American is currently barred from leaving the country, and his passport and phone are still in police custody.

(The Israeli outlet misspells Loffredo as Lopardo. Maybe it’s a Google Translate issue as the article is in Hebrew.)

Israeli police cracked Loffredo’s phone and are still attempting to link him to a crime.

The police claimed that they needed the extension of the detention in order to crack [Loffredo's] phone and look at it. According to the police, [Loffredo] refused to allow the police access to his phone, and only yesterday the police cyber unit was able to crack the device on its own. "We believe that we will find things on the phone and we will be able to link him [to the crime]," said this morning the representative of the police, Inspector Nasiv Spa. according to the minutes of the hearing.

Loffredo’s attorney pointed out that other journalists

On behalf of [Loffredo], attorney Leah Tsamel, asked for his release on bail… Judge Lump decided to reject the police appeal and order the release of the journalist

Earlier this week, Loffredo reported on the locations of Iranian missile strikes near Israeli military and intelligence locations. For this “crime” of reporting true information contradicting the Israel narrative that the missiles targeted innocent civilians, he was arrested, suspected of “serious security offenses by publicly publishing through social networks the locations of missile drops near or inside sensitive security installations, with the aim of bringing this to the notice of the enemy and thereby assisting him in his future attacks”.

Yesterday, Israeli media reported “charges against” Loffredo for “aiding the enemy during wartime and providing information to the enemy”. My Orf.Report article explaining how PBS was guilty of the same “crime” is currently being censored on Facebook.

So please let me know if this article gets removed from Facebook too!