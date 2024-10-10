Today, Israeli news site Ynet News reported “charges against” American investigative journalist Jeremy Loffredo for “aiding the enemy” after defying Israel’s ban on reporting missile strike locations.

PBS’s Nick Schifrin also defied the ban and reported the same information about the same missile strike from the same site as Loffredo who reports for The Grayzone. They both reported the strike to be approximately 1,000 feet from Mossad HQ in Tel Aviv.

Unless there is more to the story, the argument that Lofreddo was “aiding the enemy” is empty. Lofreddo included a map with the coordinates of the missile strike but that isn’t information Iran wouldn’t already have. Moreover, anybody could easily find the exact coordinates with Google Maps, especially after on-the-ground reports like Schifrin’s.

Although Schifrin’s report was before Loffredo’s, it was after the Israeli government banned reporting on missile impact locations. Therefore, the PBS journalist committed the same "crime" of reporting true information that embarrasses the Israeli government. But Israel has issued no charges against Schifrin. Meanwhile, Loffredo remains in Israeli custody.

UPDATE #1 10/11/24 - Facebook is removing this article!

UPDATE #2 10/11/24 - This article was edited to further clarify that “charges” of “aiding the enemy” were reported by Israeli media, not official legal charges that have been verified. Loffredo was released by Israeli forces today but is temporarily barred from leaving the country as Israeli police continue to hold his passport and comb his phone (that they broke into). An Israeli police inspector tells Israeli media, Seventh Eye, that they still “believe” they “will find things on the phone” to “link him [to the crime]”.