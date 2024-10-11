UPDATE: This article about Facebook censoring my previous article is also being censored by Facebook.

An Orf.Report reader shared a screenshot with me showing that when he posted my last article on Israel's arrest of American journalist Jeremy Loffredo, Facebook removed it. I tried posting the article to Facebook to see for myself and it was removed from both my Facebook profile and Facebook Page.

Please test it out for yourself and let me know what happens.

Many others confirmed Facebook removed the article when they post it too.

Facebook ridiculously accuses the article of being “spam”, saying it made this decision because “Our technology found your content doesn’t follow our community standards. As a result, our technology took action.”

”We use the same rules around the world for everyone,” Facebook says. Well, then why are my articles being censored and not everyone else’s?

UPDATE #1- More screenshots shared on X