Today, CNN admits Twitter/X is balanced, not "right-wing". But during 2024 election coverage, news outlets, including CNN, misled the public into believing Elon Musk turned Twitter/X into a “far-right" orgy, a pro-Trump "echo chamber”, and yes, even a "Nazi cocktail party".

On Nov. 19, CNN’s Harry Enten reported that Musk shifted Twitter/X demographics from 65% DEM / 31% GOP when he purchased it in 2022 to 48% DEM / 47% GOP in 2024.

As CNN’s Harry Enten put it, today’s Twitter/X “matches the overall electorate far better”. However, the data reveals something much bigger than that. According to Pew Research data, Musk turned Twitter/X into a social network with the most politically balanced userbase of all major social media platforms.

Funny, only five days prior, on Nov. 14, CNN reported that Musk was "turning Twitter into a far-right propaganda machine".

In 2023, CNN’s Jake Tapper previously promoted the false narrative that “Twitter is a Far-Right Social Network” on his CNN show The Lead. The Atlantic staff writer Charlie Warzel told Tapper, that Twitter is “a right-wing social media platform…explicitly catering to and a safe space for a far-right ideology”.

The Guardian's Arwa Mahdawi called Musk’s Twitter “a far-right social network...turning into a cocktail party for Nazis”—a "Nazi cocktail party" that she continues to attend. 🤔

MSNBC: “[Musk] has turned a once-essential social media platform into a far-right propaganda machine.”

NBC NEWS: “Musk turned X into a pro-Trump echo chamber”

Rather than report the Pew Research data published two months prior (Sept. 17) showing a near-equal split between Democrats and Republican users on X (contradicting NBC’s “echo chamber” headline), NBC’s David Ingram cited a four-month-old Pew Research opinion survey (June 12) on what Democrats and Republicans “think” about the platform.

"It's basically a far-right platform now," Wendy Via, co-founder and president of Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, told Salon, back in 2023.

On Nov. 4, the day before the 2024 election, Fast Company wrote about “the right-wing echo chamber on X”.

(The sensational headline is based on a network of “53 accounts on X” and a second “network of 19 coordinated X accounts” promoting Fox News content. To put things in perspective, X has about half a billion monthly users. ***HALF A BILLION***.)

POD SAVE AMERICA: “Elon Musk…Made X a Right-Wing Cesspool”

New York Times reporter Kate Conger told Pod Save America that Musk shifted Twitter/X to a “more right tenor” with a “very explicit political slant” like “more fringe platforms”, and that it’s “no longer a place for really open discussion across the board.”

In reality, Musk turned Twitter/X into a place for open discussion more than any other major platform. He stopped Twitter/X from censoring discourse around contentious topics like transgender issues and COVID-19.

Twitter/X’s more open discourse plays a big part in why some Republicans have joined and some Democrats have left for sites with more moderation and censorship. If trends continue, maybe Republicans will surpass Democrats on X. But it will be because Musk made it more open, not less.

This article has been updated for clarity.