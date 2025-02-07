I recently live-streamed with National Security Agency whistleblower Thomas Drake about his thoughts on the confirmation hearing of Tulsi Gabbard, the next Director of National Security. He commended Gabbard for refusing to call Snowden “a traitor”.
See our full discussion on Snowden and Gabbard’s confirmation hearing here:
Please support my work by becoming a paid subscriber!
Oversight of the intelligence agencies is the responsibility of various Senate committees and personnel.
If the Senate had been doing their job Of curtailing, illegal, improper, and/or unethical acts by any of the intelligence departments …
Then there would have been no need for Snowden, or anyone within the departments, to do anything.
Snowden is a hero because he took it upon himself to do what the Senate had failed to do.
Tulsi’s position, is that she will provide the Senate committees with the information that they need to do their job.
That’s all Tulsi had to say.