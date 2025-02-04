Share this postThe Orf ReportTrump's Lab Leak "Conspiracy Theory"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrump's Lab Leak "Conspiracy Theory"Matt OrfaleaFeb 04, 2025109Share this postThe Orf ReportTrump's Lab Leak "Conspiracy Theory"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1716Share109Share this postThe Orf ReportTrump's Lab Leak "Conspiracy Theory"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1716Share
My background is in biology, but I'm not that familiar with gain of function research, but always remember reading now and again that many people in the field were against it because of the possibility of a lab leak. People tend to think scientists are a cautious lot, but accidents happen and I do personally believe, and from the beginning, that this was a lab leak. As a teenager I read the book The Cry and the Covenant which was based on the life of Ignaz P. Semmelweis who ran a hospital where women came to give birth. Those delivered my midwives suffered a low incidence of puerperal fever while those delivered by doctors had a much higher incidence of the disease. Now this is before the germ theory of disease, but Semmelweis concluded that doctors came in contact with those who died of the disease, perhaps in the morgue, or on autopsy, and became contaminated and were the transmitters, and he was right, and asked doctors to wash their hands. The medical establishment brought him nothing but misery and an early death for his dead on accurate assessment. The field of science can be very political, and that has been true of how Covid has been handled.