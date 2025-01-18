Six years ago today, the media falsely accused catholic teenagers of racism, disrespect, and intolerance, despite an abundance of publicly available videos proving the contrary. At the time, I was blocked on Facebook, simply for asking an internet friend what evidence existed to support their defamatory claims. That’s usually a hint that there’s more to the story, so I did my own investigation and made this video.

Sandmann filed defamation lawsuits against multiple media organizations, including CNN (settled in January 2020), NBC (settled in December 2021), and the Washington Post (settled in July 2020). Sandmann sued for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages but the precise settlement figures remain undisclosed.

UPDATE 1/21/25: TikTik removed this video for “violating Community Guidelines”.

I appealed but TikTok upheld the ban claiming the video violates their “Shocking and Graphic Content” policy.

Yet another reminder of how censored most tech platforms are—including TikTok—and why you must subscribe to me here at Orf.Report. Thank you, for your support.