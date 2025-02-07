"If there hadn't been a Thomas Drake, there couldn't have been an Edward Snowden." -Edward Snowden

Most know about Edward Snowden, the man who broke the law by leaking secret documents to expose illegal government overreach, but not the man who preceded him, Thomas Drake, who chose to take the legal route.

Snowden critics argue that instead of leaking classified documents (an arbitrarily enforced crime), he should have taken his concerns “up the chain of command” and “through the proper channels”. Well, despite going the legal route, Drake was smeared as a “traitor”, framed by government prosecutors, and faced life in prison.

