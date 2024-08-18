Amazon deleted my recent review of a book I purchased on Amazon. All my review said was that the book was not objective and then explained why. I wrote the book aligned with Democrats as it referred to talk of Biden's mental acuity as "disinformation" and was therefore "not objective". That's it.

I used no profanity or insults. Nevertheless, Amazon removed it and gave me "a first warning". “Failure to comply with our policies may result in your account being banned,” Amazon told me.

The Amazon email doesn’t mention the book or the allegedly violative content of the book review. But I don’t review many books and can tell it was the last book I’ve reviewed titled The Lie Detectives: In Search of a Playbook for Winning Elections in the Disinformation Age as my review is now gone from the book’s reviews.

Rather than specify exactly why my review was deleted, the URL Amazon emailed me leads to its "Conditions of Use". I didn't violate any of these conditions.

In addition to replying to the email, I’ve contacted customer support asking for an explanation So far, I’ve gotten no response.