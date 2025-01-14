X is labeling my posts "sensitive" and I can't appeal. Although the notifications say I "can appeal by clicking on each post," every time I've tried the past few days, I'm told "twitter.com” /X “refused to connect."

It began when I shared an old video of trans activist and former Democratic Party electoral candidate, Ashlee Marie Preston. The video was removed by Facebook in 2021. I reshared it on X to mock Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent comments, on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, about Facebook standing for free speech, claiming he told the Biden administration “We’re not going to take down humor, and satire, or true information.” Zuck didn’t just give in to the Biden admin on COVID-19 info during the pandemic, he’s always been happy to take down “humor, satire, and true information” like my “Bigoted Trans Activist Speaks at Netflix / Dave Chappelle Protest” video, composed entirely of Preston quotes.

X put “sensitive content” warnings on my new post reposting the video, my posts sharing the “sensitive content” notifications, and posts sharing the posts sharing sensitive content notifications.

I received warnings for the following four posts.

"We're not going to take down humor and satire" Facebook removed this humorous video for "hate speech"

Soon after reminding everyone that Facebook removed a hilarious video composed entirely of verifiable quotes of a trans activist & former Democratic Party candidate...X flagged (is suppressing it) as "sensitive content"...Don't be naive. Big Tech's mass censorship continues.

-When I share true quotes of a Democratic Party candidate, X labels and suppresses it as "sensitive" -When I talk about the X censorship, that too is labeled "sensitive" and suppressed. -When I click to appeal, X tells me "https://x.com refused to connect"

I don’t know whether these warnings are the result of something nefarious, an innocent error, or a new X algorithm. Musk posted about an “algorithm tweak coming soon” to reduce “negativity”. I don’t know if Musk’s new tweak is to blame or if it is “a bug” like the one X said caused it to “incorrectly label numerous posts as sensitive media,” last year.

If you have any idea what’s going on or are experiencing similar issues, please let me know!