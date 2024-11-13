Hi, I’m Matt Orfalea also known as Orf. I’m an independent video creator, and this is how the Democratic Party pushed me to walk away from the Democratic Party.

“Let’s go back into history.”

I was a lifelong Democrat and I loved Bernie Sanders. I liked how Bernie said he would stand up for the little guy, like me. So, starting in 2016, I made a bunch of YouTube videos promoting Bernie. During the 2020 election, a Bernie Sanders surrogate uploaded one of my videos to Twitter, and it outperformed the campaign’s official videos so much that the campaign invited me to headquarters and offered me a job.

I loved making videos, I loved Bernie Sanders, it was a dream come true, and I was hired to be Bernie’s full-time Creative Editor. But that ended abruptly when they learned I had a history of creative editing.

You see, a decade earlier, I comedically remixed MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech into an “I Have a Wet Dream” speech.

“I still have a dream. It is sexual. I have a dream to engage in sex, to take drugs…”

I know what you’re thinking. If I’d made it a whole lot filthier, I might be able to get an interview with Kamala Harris!

HOWARD STERN CLIPS: “Your snatch smell like a king fish…You is a filthy n*****…Show me your boobs...

Anyway, instead of thanking me for warning everyone about deepfakes 15 years before the Democratic Party, Democrats including the now-Biden White House advisor Neera Tanden falsely accused me of racism. And Bernie’s campaign manager called me up and fired me.

It didn’t matter I had also made a dozen videos honoring Martin Luther King Jr. It didn’t matter that I had spent countless hours defending Bernie from media smears. When the media attacked me, a video editor trying to earn a living, instead of standing up for the little guy, my heroic Democratic Party candidate stomped on the little guy’s face, and canceled me.

To fully appreciate how devastating and hilarious this is, you should know that at the time, Bernie was campaigning to implement a job guarantee, to guarantee everyone in the country a job—except for the guy with the proven job skills to make a better Bernie video than the Bernie campaign itself.

Oh, it gets better.

It turns out that the Democratic Party campaign that fired me over a harmless joke, had fiercely defended their hiring of a man criminally convicted for embezzling money from the United Steelworkers Union. The Bernie campaign said the media attack on that hire was “systemic racism”. So if instead of having a history of a healthy sense of humor, I had had a history of being a lying criminal thief with a different skin color, I might still have a job in the Democratic Party.

Bernie staffers publicly accused me of racism. They deleted my job, deleted my income, and I watched them delete any positive thing they’d said about me previously—all over a 10-year-old joke.

If someone wants to delete something they wrote or shared, okay. But what disturbs me is the Democrats’ deepening desire to delete discourse, deleting diversity of thought, all across the worldwide web. For example, Kamala Harris sought to censor American discourse when she called for Twitter to ban the Democrats’ lead political opponent, President Donald Trump, even though he hadn’t violated any terms of service.

Democrats say they’re fighting misinformation but Congressional investigations show that working with tech giants (like Facebook and YouTube) the Democrats in the White House deleted true information and satire that challenged the Democratic Party.

Democrats say they’re for freedom but with Big Tech’s help, they deleted free thought, deleted free expression, and deleted everyone’s freedom to see and judge things for themselves.

It’s wrong and it affected me personally, as many of my videos in the past few years were deleted. For example, when I made a video showing a Democratic Party trans-activist threatening violence, Facebook deleted it and accused me of hate speech.

When I made a video showing unaltered footage of Democrats questioning election integrity in 2016 like Republicans in 2020, YouTube deleted it and accused me of spreading misinformation.

When I uploaded videos about YouTube censorship, YouTube deleted the videos that I hadn’t even made public. Just for thinking about publishing something that challenges the status quo, YouTube suspended my account.

JIMMY DORE: Matt are you ever gonna vote for a Democrat ever again? MATT ORFALEA: I absolutely cannot vote for a Democrat who does not oppose this censorship and I had this horrible realization a while ago that not a single Democrat—I can’t think of one elected Democrat who has spoken out on this internet censorship. JIMMY DORE: No, they’re for it. They’re all for it.

A recent Pew Research poll found that 70% of Democrats want to expand this totalitarian censorship and have the government censor “false information”. It’s scary that Democrats can’t see why giving the government the power to censor whatever the government says is fake news is a bad idea, given the government’s record.

Democrats want the government to censor lies. But our Democrat-led government said “the most notorious liar in the country” was Martin Luther King Jr.

Democrats think government censorship will protect us from dangerous national security threats. But our Democrat-led government said the “most dangerous" national security threat was Martin Luther King Jr.

Democrats want government censorship to stifle extremists inciting hatred and violence but Democrats called Martin Luther King Jr. an “extremist”, inciting “hatred and violence”.

Democrats used to be skeptical of the government and the media. But today’s democrat-aligned media democrats wouldn’t think twice about doing the FBI’s dirty work to smear and silence MLK.

Democrats used to be concerned about America becoming an unconstitutional police state. But for today’s pro-censorship democrats, a more authoritarian police state is the Democrats’ wet dream.

Don’t wait for the Democratic Party to smear and censor you as they’ve done to me. #WalkAway—not from our good friends and family who happen to be Democrats—but from the dangerous, dishonest, and pro-censorship Democratic Party.