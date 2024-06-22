Protesters spat on me and attempted to rob me for wearing a Bibi Netanyahu shirt at a pro-Palestinian protest. The irony is I was there recording a satirical video in support of the protesters, whose “from the river to the sea” phrase has been vilified in the media, censored on X, and outlawed in Texas.

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters surrounded the White House to demand Biden enforce a “red line” and end US support for Israel’s attacks on Gaza. Everyone wore red for the occasion. But I wore a blue shirt with the face of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu—sticking out like a blue bandana walking through the L.A. Bloods gang territory.

I was recording a satirical music video in support of the protesters, playing the part of a hypocritical pro-Israel conservative who wants to criminalize free expression like “from the river to the sea”.

Protest marshals repeatedly hassled me because my shirt was “scaring people”. At the same time, a man with a Hamas headband was raising up a bloody Joe Biden mask, chanting about blood.

“With our soul and blood we will redeem you Al Aqsa!”

“With our soul and blood we will redeem you Al Aqsa!”

Despite my attire, some protesters were very kind, and most just let me be. However, there was also a palpable intolerance in parts of the crowd that harassed me throughout the day. I was spat on and someone grabbed my camera out of my hands, running away with it.

The first jarring experience of the day for me began with an unhinged woman blocking my vision and visibility with a keffiyeh. At first, I rolled with it and laughed at the absurdity. After all, she was exhibiting the same intolerance that I was mocking the pro-Israel side for in my music video. The frustration increased when she wouldn’t stop leaving me alone. Wherever I stepped she moved with me.

Two other protesters were willing to be in my video but the unhinged woman was so close to me that I couldn’t not step back to record them. I tapped her gently and asked if she could please move back a little bit. She falsely accused me of “holding her arm”, so I asked someone to start recording for my protection. For recording in public the woman repeatedly threatened me, saying, “I will sue you for a lot of money.” She went on to accuse me of “causing secondary trauma to the people who’ve been killed” and attracted a group of masked protesters to gather around me.

I explained that I wasn’t a fan of Netanyahu, just recording a satirical music video. Some responded civilly. Others chanted that I was a “zionist” and “racist” who “supports terrorism”. After all the name-calling, I got back to shooting my music video supporting the protesters’ right to free expression.

Soon after, a protester snatched my camera and ran away with it. Incredibly, the camera was recording the whole time. The thief sprinted away for a good minute but luckily I was able to catch up and trail him as he ran through the crowd. Eventually, he gave up, threw it in the grass, and escaped.

After almost having my camera stolen, I purchased a protest shirt so that I could take a break in peace without being robbed or harangued. When things seemed to have cooled down, I got back to work until a protester walked up out of nowhere and spat on me. The spit wad landing on my clothing and leg was the cherry on top of a truly miserable video shoot.

Enduring all that hate wasn’t a good experience. But, in a way, it was a good experience to have. Because, at least for me, it was a great reminder to not rush to judgment based on appearance. Not only because I was mistreated based on my appearance, but also because all the assholes I encountered didn’t appear any different than all the good people I met at the protest.

Each time I was assaulted, a protester wearing pretty much the same outfit as the perpetrators approached me, apologized, and condemned that behavior.

At one point, a few protesters approached me and told me they were glad that I recovered my camera. Then pro-Israel people came over to fist-bump me because they liked my shirt. The two groups voiced disagreements but ultimately had a positive dialogue.

“As much as we disagree, we have some agreement," a pro-Palestinian protester told one of the pro-Israel people. “You're Jewish, I'm Muslim, we are cousins.”

Commenting on the “Red-Line” event, the pro-Israel man told the protester, “This is freedom of expression here. I got no issue with it.”

Then the two sides waved goodbye.

“Let’s hope things get better…Take care.”

“Salam alaykum.” (“Peace be unto you.”)