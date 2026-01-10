The shooting of Renee Nicole Good was tragic. But was it murder? Or self-defense?

Two days ago on January 7, Renee Good was fatally shot by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Minnesota Reformer broke the story, posting Caitlin Callenson’s video of the shooting, comparing it to “the murder of George Floyd”.

The video starts with Good parked in the middle of the street deliberately impeding ICE. An ICE agent approaches, telling Good to “Get out of the car. Get out of the car. Get out of the fucking car.”

Good ignores the officer commands and the officer attempts to open the car door. Good reverses the car and then drives the car forward in the direction of another ICE agent, Jonathan Ross. Ross quickly fires three shots at Good.

Officer Ross was immediately labeled a “murderer” by activists and onlookers at the scene. “Don’t let the murderer leave! Don’t let the murderer leave! You guys are the fucking criminals! You don’t get to tell us what to do. Fucking criminals!”

Today, a new video recorded from Officer Ross’s POV shows a quiet Ross recording Renee Good calmly telling him, “That’s fine dude, I’m not mad at you.”

Then we see and hear Renee’s wife Rebecca taunting Ross, “You wanna come at us? “You wanna come at us?”

As Renee is repeatedly told to “Get out of the car,” her wife Rebecca yells at her to “Drive, baby! Drive! Drive!”. Renee then quickly backs up, accelerates the vehicle forward, and appears to hit Ross with the vehicle, as she is shot and drives away.

Ross yells “Whoa!” as he seems to be struck by the vehicle and fires three shots in rapid succession. “Fucking bitch.”

After witnessing her wife’s death, Rebecca is heard screaming in a livestream, blaming the cops for carrying live ammo: “Why did you have real bullets?!”

Then Rebecca blames herself.

“It’s my fault. I made her come down here. It’s my fault.”

A third camera angle of the shooting also looks like the agent was struck by the car as Renee Good drives away, veering to the side of the agent.

A fourth camera angle of the shooting obtained by CNN, shows another detail obscured in the original video. Ross did not walk in front of the car. Rather, as he walks towards the car, Renee backs the car up into a position that put Ross directly in front of the vehicle.

Last year, Officer Ross was injured by a vehicle as he tried to arrest a convicted sex offender on an immigration order. It's not clear this past incident would be admissible in court, but it does provide some insight into what Ross may have been thinking.

Whether or not this previous incident is deemed admissible in a trial regarding this weeks shooting, it does provide some relevant background into what Ross may have been thinking.

Deadly force is legal if one reasonably believes it necessary to prevent imminent death or serious bodily harm.



So, now that you've seen all the videos...



What’s your verdict?