The Orf Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
marlon1492's avatar
marlon1492
Jan 10

It's interesting that people somehow think that impeding ICE agents who are armed with guns won't accidentally go sideways. I appreciate that people want to protest, and I support their right to do so peacefully, but I don't understand why anyone would think behaving in any way that might remotely be viewed as threatening wouldn't potentially have bad consequences.

I'm sorry she was shot and killed, and I'm sorry for the ICE officer who killed her. But it seems to me the situation could have been avoided by not harassing the agents in this way.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Trudy Cooper's avatar
Trudy Cooper
Jan 10

As I understand the law, officers are encouraged to deescalate, and specifically, to get out of the way of a moving vehicle rather than deliberately stepping in front of it and then using deadly force. they are also advised not shoot at a "fleeing vehicle," unless danger to life is "imminent."

The "imminence" was manufactured by the officers.

Some are saying that Ms. Good got what was coming to her for refusing officer's orders. That's like saying, "refusing officer's orders is a capital offense."

It's also like saying, "we are fine with officers being judge, jury and executioner."

I know from being an activist related to cases in my own town that all an officer has to say to be found not guilty of "excessive use of force" is to utter the magic words, "I feared for my life and for the lives of my fellow officers."

These two officers escalated a situation and created on their own the "imminence" that likely will exonerate them. The only hope for a finding of excessive force by these ICE officers is if the usual laws governing most local law enforcement about deescalation and moving vehicles do not apply to them.

Reply
Share
14 replies by Matt Orfalea and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Orfalea · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture