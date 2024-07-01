Hope you enjoyed the latest video. Never forget the DNC’s dementia deception goes all the way back to the first Biden campaign for president in 2020. Please read the full “Sharp as a Tack” story on Racket News! Tell Matt Taibbi that Orf sent you ;)
"The press has obviously been caught in whoppers before, but the Biden-infirmity story is different: a continuing effort to tell American audiences what they’re seeing over and over with their own eyes doesn’t 'live in reality.'
It would be one thing if the White House alone did it. Unfortunately, whole networks and newspapers have cooperated not just in suppressing the truth, but in amplifying the administration’s counter-messaging…
Unable to conceal reality, they tried to completely change our minds about the nature of the presidency. More even than the question of what to do about this individual president or this election, the fact that an attempt to move public consciousness on this scale should be scary to people in both parties."
Here's another idea, this post lists some of the symptoms of Parkinson's and dementia.
What about getting known to be real and verified videos showing somebody with these symptoms, and juxtaposing those videos with the Biden videos.
Nice video. I think it could be improved by showing when the people are saying Biden is sharp as a tack and who is saying it. For example, if they said this 2 years ago that's one thing but if they said it two weeks ago that's another. I agree, it's been a pretty obvious he's had an issue for quite a while, but in the past few weeks there's been a big push by the White House and the press to deceive everyone about the president's condition.
In addition, because of the way that you're cutting the videos, it is difficult to tell when a segment of Biden's slack face starts and ends.
I think another important point to note is it's not like he didn't look like this the morning of the debate, or the day before the debate.
Another thing you could throw in are the people saying he had a poor debate performance. What we saw in the debate was not his "poor performance ", it was seeing his fundamental health issue. Having his defenders comments after the debate, interspersed with the video of him during the debate, would be awesome.