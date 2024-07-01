Hope you enjoyed the latest video. Never forget the DNC’s dementia deception goes all the way back to the first Biden campaign for president in 2020. Please read the full “Sharp as a Tack” story on Racket News! Tell Matt Taibbi that Orf sent you ;)

The above video by Matt Orfalea contains no manipulated imagery. Uncomfortable pauses were not stretched. None of the commentators using terms like, “He’s as sharp as a tack” or “He’s totally focused… and the proof is in the performance” were taken out of context. He didn’t make up the line about him being like “Eminem in his famous

"The press has obviously been caught in whoppers before, but the Biden-infirmity story is different: a continuing effort to tell American audiences what they’re seeing over and over with their own eyes doesn’t 'live in reality.'

It would be one thing if the White House alone did it. Unfortunately, whole networks and newspapers have cooperated not just in suppressing the truth, but in amplifying the administration’s counter-messaging…

Unable to conceal reality, they tried to completely change our minds about the nature of the presidency. More even than the question of what to do about this individual president or this election, the fact that an attempt to move public consciousness on this scale should be scary to people in both parties."