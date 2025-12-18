The Trump admin stresses “no new evidence” was necessary to track down the alleged pipe bomber, Brian Cole Jr. What they have not commented on is the alarming amount of evidence that’s been hidden and destroyed.

According to senior FBI official, Steven D’Antuono, who oversaw J6 investigations, the pipe bomb case was impeded by the “unusual circumstance” of “corrupt phone data from one of the [cell phone] providers”.

An uncovered email shows the “corrupt data” carrier was FirstNet, AT&T’s priority service for first responders, like law enforcement.



Despite the FBI sending a preservation request, AT&T FirstNet claims the data was “corrupted and cannot be restored.”

“That didn’t pass the smell test,” says the chair of the new Republican led January 6th committee, Rep. Barry Loudermilk.

More crucial phone data from Jan 5th and 6th was deleted by the Secret Service, whose excuse went from “software upgrades” to “device replacements” causing the data to be “lost in the migration”.

Once again the data was deleted after being requested by investigators.

The deleted Secret Service communications are highly relevant to the pipe bombs case, as the Secret Service was present at the location of at least one of the pipe bombs, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters.

Kamala Harris’s Secret Service detail, which included DC Metropolitan Police Dept. (MPD) officers, conducted multiple sweeps of the DNC with bomb sniffing dogs, but no bomb was detected. Odd, considering the official story is Cole placed a bomb there the night prior.

After bomb sniffing dogs deemed it safe, CCTV shows the Secret Service (USSS) being notified of a bomb by a “passerby”, later ID’d as undercover plainclothes US Capitol Police officer. USSS responds with no sense of urgency, letting children walk by the alleged bomb.

Perhaps the missing texts would help explain these anomalies.

The Blaze’s Steve Baker reports how things get even more sketchy when Capitol Police cameras pan away from the bomb scene investigation for the remainder of the day.

The many other cameras surveilling the DNC and RNC pipe bomb locations would be helpful, but when the full recordings were requested by congressional investigators, the DNC & DC Police refused to provide them.

“Unfortunately, that video apparently doesn’t exist anymore,” Loudermilk says. “We do have the January 5th video, but we’ve been told that no one ever preserved January 6th [videos], so that does raise our eyebrows a bit.”

While some video exists of the suspect’s walking paths, Loudermilk says no Jan. 6 camera angles—“None of the camera angles like behind the RNC, behind the DNC, that we know of”—show the alleged pipe bombs.

All this disappearing evidence makes the bombs seem like an inside job.

Loudermilk’s Committee found that early in the FBI’s investigation, they ID’d 186 “phone numbers of interest”. All were the subject of further investigation, except for 51 phones that “belong[ed] to law enforcement officers or persons on the exclusion list.”

Rep. Thomas Massie says he may have been one of excluded numbers as he was in the area at the time, but “[The FBI] shouldn’t have ruled out congressmen. They shouldn’t have ruled out police or anybody else. They should have done the full investigation, but they didn’t.”

Despite all the missing data, some glaring details remain.



The woman who discovered the RNC bomb on J6, Karlin Younger, was employed at FirstNet, the same FirstNet that coincidentally “corrupted” phone data that the FBI considered critical to unmasking the true pipe bomber.

In fact, she was FirstNet’s Investment Lead, when the FBI invested $92 million—the largest contract of its kind—into FirstNet, mere weeks before J6.

Let’s recap: FirstNet fingerprints are on the J6 pipe bomb discovery; FirstNet fingerprints are on the deleted J5 data that could help identify the culprit(s); and FirstNet fingerprints are on $92 million from the FBI.



What a coincidence!

Posts reporting the unprecedented FirstNet/FBI contract have disappeared from Yahoo and AT&T’s website. (Or maybe they was just “corrupted”?)

Last week, Loudermilk’s committee sent a letter to Younger requesting a transcribed interview in front of the committee.

Massie says other suspicious leads, such as a man on Jan 5 photographing the location where a pipe bomb was later placed, “have kinda disappeared off the planet”, and “interviews they were setting up may not happen now.”

Massie explains, “It makes it hard to justify because now there’s a narrative out there. Why would you go looking for somebody else?”

Cole’s family and neighbors continue to doubt Cole’s capacity to carry out the J6 pipe bomb scares, calling him “naive” and “slow”. An FBI employee (and likely a neighbor of Cole’s) filed a whistleblower disclosure calling Cole incapable of doing this all on his own.

Is Brian Cole Jr. just a patsy?