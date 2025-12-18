The Orf Report

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Margot Groove's avatar
Margot Groove
Dec 22

Deleting potentially exculpatory evidence after the request is definitely suspicious. The contract with FirstNet is also suspicious. Thanks for covering this.

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Joe's avatar
Joe
Dec 18

I'm pretty convinced at this point that the whole "bomb case" was merely a training exercise carried out by the Secret Service, FBI, and/or Police. The bomb was clearly patterned after training devices used by law enforcement.

I feel bad for this patsy. He'll be vindicated at some point.

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