In a recent photo op with construction workers, Biden was photographed wearing a hart hat with the nape strap in the front. It’s supposed to be in the back. “Nape” literally means "back of the neck". He's wearing it backward. But apparently, nobody at Snopes has experience wearing a helmet because they incorrectly labeled the claim “False”.

All Snopes had to do was simply open any helmet user manual or instructions. For example, the Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA), of Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania, makes this abundantly clear through images and text in their instruction manual.

Snopes tried to argue that because the hart hat’s bill was front-facing, Biden wasn’t wearing the helmet backward. However, safety instructions make clear that bills are reversible but stress that the nape strap is not. Furthermore, wearing the nap strap in the front is incorrect and unsafe.

Always wear helmet so that nape strap (suspensions adjustment) is at rear of head; otherwise, reduced protection MAY result particularly if the helmet is worn tilted back. If you prefer to wear the helmet with the brim backwards, reverse the suspension so that the nape strap remains at the rear of the head.

Even the source Snope quoted at the bottom of its article, “Hard Hat FAQ”, stressed to “Be sure that the suspension has been reversed so that the nape strap is in the rear”.

After social media users pointed out Snopes’ pathetic “fact check”, Snopes corrected the article, admitting that the claim Biden wore the construction hat backward is true.