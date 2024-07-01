Below is a list of quotes claiming Joe Biden is “sharp” and “on the top of his game”. There were too many to fit in my “Sharp as a Tack” video. I tried! That’s always the goal. Maybe it’s impossible. But oh well, something tells me I’ll have an opportunity to try and catch ‘em all another time.

Enjoy!

-Orf

“I’ve said it for years now: He’s far beyond cogent. In fact, I think he’s better than he’s ever been…This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever.”

-Joe Scarborough, “Morning Joe”, MSNBC (3/6/24)

“He is sharp, intensely probing, and detail-oriented and focused.”

-Sec. Alejandro Mayorkis, “Meet the Press”, MSNBC (2/11/24)

“This is a man who is sharp, who is on top of his game, who knows what's going on.”

-Sen. Chris Coons, “The Lead”, CNN (2/14/24)