Remember January 6th?

Trump was Banned from Democracy for "Engaging in Armed Insurrection"

Matt Orfalea
Jul 24, 2024

More videos on the way. Thank you for your support!
Yo Orf, do you post on Rumble as well? Keep up the sad-but-true work dude!
Thank you so much! It must take a lot of tedious work to coordinate this stuff…you’re the best at it!