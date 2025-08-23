Today marks five years since the first night of violent unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23, 2020. In the course of researching my documentary on the riots, I found that beyond the dozens of businesses, cars, and homes set ablaze during the three nights of riots, at least five churches were also damaged—one of them badly burned by the fires. I also discovered that The New York Times initially reported on a burned church, but then quickly and inexplicably erased it.