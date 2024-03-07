Yesterday, MSNBC’s talking heads called the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to let Americans vote for Donald Trump, a "nefarious", "alarming”, emergency for our democracy". In a pathetic attempt to discredit the 9-0 ruling, the Democrat-aligned channel challenged reality, claiming the unanimous decision was “not really” unanimous, framing the ruling as a battle of the sexes: "four women" vs "the guys".

In the unhinged segment, MSNBC host Alex Wagner and “racial justice commentator” Sherrilyn Ifill, attacked the Supreme Court for unanimously rejecting Colorado’s attempt to knock Trump off the ballot for “engaging in an armed insurrection”—a crime he’s never been charged with, much less found guilty of.

MSNBC host Alex Wagner called the Court’s action “nefarious”, and along with her guest “expert,” said that the Court’s decision to uphold democracy was "nefarious", "unprepared", "wrong", "lacks seriousness", & "undermines democracy".

Despite the *unanimous* ruling, the racial justice commentator said it was just "an illusion" and "not really" unanimous".

Despite the unanimous decision, Ifill framed the story as "obviously" a battle between men and women: "You've got four women ringing the alarm" on "the guys".

Ifill argued that the Supreme Court's ruling to let Americans vote for Trump is "a power grab" & "an emergency moment for our democracy", and MSNBC’s show host swallowed the bullshit unquestionably. “Yeah,” she said.

Yikes, with all the smearing, somehow they resisted the urge to compare the Supreme Court to the Kremlin. You have to tune in to CNN for that “professional” analysis.