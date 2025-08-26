The Orf Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
4d

I’m looking forward to the movie.

The free and easy access to information is bookmatched by the free and easy suppression of information.

This is just one story, and it ended with a reasonably fair verdict. But for most of us freedom is in the hands of oligarchs, not juries, and there’s no appeal when justice lies behind a paywall.

Freedom is hard work, and it’s most costly when you think you don’t have to pay for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeremy's avatar
Jeremy
4d

Thank you for your hard work putting this together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Orfalea
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture