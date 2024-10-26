On August 5, in the middle of the 2020 election, Twitter removed President Trump's tweet saying, "The schools should open."

On August 5, 2020, the Trump campaign’s Team Trump Twitter account shared a clip of Trump’s appearance on Fox & Friends earlier that day. In the video, the President strongly advocated reopening schools that had closed due to COVID-19 fears. Trump correctly explained that the disease posed almost no risk to children. “Children are almost immune,” so we “should open the schools,” he said.

Shortly after Donald Trump shared the video, it was zapped from the Internet by social media giants Twitter and Facebook for “spreading coronavirus misinformation”.

WASHINGTON POST: Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday took extraordinary action against President Trump for spreading coronavirus misinformation after his official and campaign accounts broke their rules, respectively. Facebook removed from Trump’s official account the post of a video clip from a Fox News interview in which he said children are “almost immune” from covid-19. Twitter required his Team Trump campaign account to delete a tweet with the same video, blocking it from tweeting in the interim. In the removed video, President Trump can be heard in a phone interview saying schools should open. He goes on to say, “If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease,” and that they have stronger immune systems. The twin actions came roughly three months before the elections in which Trump’s performance on coronavirus is a key issue, and the social media companies have made it clear in recent months that they will not tolerate misinformation

Coincidentally, the Twitter senior communications manager, Nick Pacilio, who announced that Trump's words violated Twitter's COVID-19 "misinformation" rules, is Kamala Harris’s former press secretary.

Full transcript of the Fox News clip that Twitter deleted for “misinformation”: