On August 5, in the middle of the 2020 election, Twitter removed President Trump's tweet saying, "The schools should open."
On August 5, 2020, the Trump campaign’s Team Trump Twitter account shared a clip of Trump’s appearance on Fox & Friends earlier that day. In the video, the President strongly advocated reopening schools that had closed due to COVID-19 fears. Trump correctly explained that the disease posed almost no risk to children. “Children are almost immune,” so we “should open the schools,” he said.
Shortly after Donald Trump shared the video, it was zapped from the Internet by social media giants Twitter and Facebook for “spreading coronavirus misinformation”.
Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday took extraordinary action against President Trump for spreading coronavirus misinformation after his official and campaign accounts broke their rules, respectively.
Facebook removed from Trump’s official account the post of a video clip from a Fox News interview in which he said children are “almost immune” from covid-19. Twitter required his Team Trump campaign account to delete a tweet with the same video, blocking it from tweeting in the interim.
In the removed video, President Trump can be heard in a phone interview saying schools should open. He goes on to say, “If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease,” and that they have stronger immune systems.
The twin actions came roughly three months before the elections in which Trump’s performance on coronavirus is a key issue, and the social media companies have made it clear in recent months that they will not tolerate misinformation
Coincidentally, the Twitter senior communications manager, Nick Pacilio, who announced that Trump's words violated Twitter's COVID-19 "misinformation" rules, is Kamala Harris’s former press secretary.
Full transcript of the Fox News clip that Twitter deleted for “misinformation”:
TRUMP: "My view is the schools should open. This thing's going away. It will go away like things go away. And my view is that schools should be open. If you look at children, children are almost, and I would almost say 'definitely', but almost immune from this disease.
Hard to believe. I don't know how you feel about it, but they have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this. And they do it. They don't have a problem. They just don't have a problem. I mean, literally in New Jersey, where you had thousands and many thousands of deaths, the governor, Phil Murphy, told me, good guy, too, by the way.
But he told me it's thousands and thousands of deaths. It was hard hit. There was only one person under the age of 18 who died of this. And I think that person also had diabetes, a young person. And especially when you get younger than that, it doesn't have an impact on them. And I've watched some doctors say they're totally immune.
I don't know why I hate to use the word totally because the news will say, he made the word totally and he shouldn't have used that word. But the fact is that they are virtually immune from this problem. And we have to open our schools."
The only big mistake that Trump has made was approving all the pandemic spending. However, early in the pandemic nobody knew how bad things would get. It turned out that most of the bad was the authoritarian mandates censoring, shutting down, de-platforming… and forcing people to be jabbed with untested drugs for a virus that had a risk of death for healthy people under 55 significantly lower than the seasonal influenza. Clearly Trump shifted in support of all the spending and mandates from the Democrat power cabal after it was clear that the economy would be fine.