I made this video for MLK Day in 2018, featuring excerpts of Martin Luther King Jr.’s final “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech. The night before his assassination, King delivered the unscheduled speech, reflecting on his life and accomplishments, acknowledging that none of it would have ever happened if he had merely sneezed.

I tried publishing the video on TikTok today and it’s currently “under review”.

In equally ridiculous and related news, my video exposing the media’s lies about Covington Catholic High School students was removed by TikTok yesterday.

It was "removed for violating Community Guidelines" but TikTok doesn't specify what guideline(s). This happens to me way too often on social media. At this point, Rumble and Substack are the only sites that haven’t removed my content for allegedly violating “Community Guidelines”.