I visited Kamala Harris's “Closing Argument” rally at the White House to ask people why they’re voting for Kamala Harris. Occasionally, if someone brought up the Constitution or freedom, I’d follow up and ask them for their thoughts on internet censorship during the Biden/Harris administration. More often than not, they abruptly ended the interview: “Just go away!”

Between this and one-hour livestream that I recorded earlier, in line for the rally, the number one reason Harris supporters gave me was some variation of, “She’s not Donald Trump.” A close second was abortion/women’s rights.

Many people were offended or angry about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s Puerto Rico “garbage” joke at the previous night’s Trump rally in Madison Square Garden.

HINCHCLIFFE: It is absolutely wild times. It really, really is. And, you know, there's a lot going on. Like, I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah, I think it's called Puerto Rico. Okay. All right. Okay. We're getting there now. Again, normally I don't follow the national anthem.

One Harris supporter said Hinchfliffe’s joke was evidence that Trump “hates people the way they were born.” Another said it was proof that Trump is a “fascist”.

But Hinchcliffe did not refer to the Puerto Rican people as “garbage”—just the island, which does have an environmental problem with an overwhelming amount of garbage.

Joe Biden went on to use the word “garbage” too, but he wasn’t joking.

BIDEN: "And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' Well, let me tell you something. I don't -- I -- I don't know the Puerto Rican that -- that I know -- or a Puerto Rico, where I'm fr- -- in my home state of Delaware, they're good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his [supporters/supporter's].”

It sure sounds like President Biden just called Trump supporters “garbage”'; however, the White House claims he was only referring to the comedian’s joke as “garbage.”

Back at the rally, some people told me they were voting for Jill Stein. “It’s just because she has honor. The other parties? Different stories,” one told me. Another’s sign said they were voting for Stein’s Green Party for the first time because Harris is “committing genocide” through her support of Israel’s ongoing attacks in Gaza.

“You should skip me,” one man said, “I’m not a fan of Kamala at all.” He voted for Trump but was supporting his wife who voted for Kamala. She said she found Kamala “too liberal” but could not bring herself to vote Trump.

“I don’t like a lot of the things that Donald Trump does and says but he was the better candidate for me,” the man said.

The woman put her arm around his shoulders and smiled.

Maybe we don’t need a Civil War afterall!