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s_e_t_h's avatar
s_e_t_h
Jun 30

The idea that slavery = black is so crazy to me, yet somehow also what everyone believes.

I was at a bar my friend tended once, around closing time. Me and my wife at one end and some couple on a date at the other. The man in the couple was a black dude, they were 50 feet away. I didn’t know them I couldn’t even hear them. No association.

We were discussing something biblical as I recall and I said, “something something slavery if the Hebrews,” and my friend went white as a sheet, begged me to whisper and looked worryingly at the black man (who hadn’t noticed anything) 50 ft away.

I was stunned. Absolutely nothing we were talking about had anything to do with black people or American slavery, I had merely said the word and he fell apart. I’m mot even sure tue black fellow was American.

This was around 2010/11 a very early personal wakeup that the derangement was pervasive and bigoted. At the time I found the notion that a black person could not tolerate hearing the word slavery to be the pinnacle of racism. How weird to assume slavery was a thing that only happened to them!

Here we are 15 years later and it’s baked into every aspect of our collective epistemology. What my friend did that I found so strange is the default attitude. We’re moving backwards.

De-evolution is real and we’ve done it to ourselves. I’m going to need a lot more guns and ammo to live in a world this stupid.

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