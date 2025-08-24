The Orf Report

Joe
1d

Objectivity used to be a core value at Google. No more.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don%27t_be_evil

Y. Andropov
18h

They know what you are doing and why. AI will make their censorship that much worse.

© 2025 Matt Orfalea
