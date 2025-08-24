Google has a history of censoring the Daily Caller, and weird Google glitches appear to be still affecting Google search results for “Daily Caller”. While researching my upcoming documentary, “Killing Kenosha,” on the 2020 Kenosha riots, I searched Google for an old Daily Caller video covering the aftermath. I discovered some odd Google search glitches that appear to have been suppressing the Caller content.

First off, the 2020 Daily Caller video did not appear in any of the video search results, despite the search being for “Daily Caller” and the exact title of the Daily Caller video, “Bird’s-Eye View of Kenosha, Wisconsin”. Instead, the top search result was an unpopular 2008 Chicago Tribune video with no reference to the search term “Bird’s-Eye View”. Just wait, cause it gets even weirder.

To be clear, now, weeks later, the glitch appears to no longer be present, but thankfully, I was able to archive the search results, so you don’t have to take my word for it and can see the madness for yourself.

In the “All” search results panel, the thumbnail for the Daily Caller video is present (see lower left corner); however, when you click on it, you are sent to the completely unrelated Chicago Tribune video.

Why did it finally start working? Your guess is as good as mine. I know Google search results change over time. Still, I cannot fathom any legitimate reason why Google would direct “Daily Caller” searchers to an old, unpopular, and unrelated 2008 Chicago Tribune video, while burying the Daily Caller video whose name and video title match the search terms.

It’s just one small sign of suppression, but there have been many more significant clues over the years that Google has suppressed the Caller and others for political reasons.

In 2018, internal Google communications revealed employees debated whether to "bury" conservative media outlets like The Daily Caller in search results in response to Donald Trump's 2016 election win. “Let’s make sure that we reverse things in four years,” one engineer wrote in a thread that included a Google vice president.

In 2020, a “bug” in Google’s site command function caused Breitbart, the Daily Caller, The Drudge Report, Newsbusters, and other news websites to vanish.

An ex-Google engineer told Mediaite that the glitch “appears to have revealed the existence of another blacklist that disproportionately targets conservatives.”

Google has repeatedly denied that it suppresses content based on ideology. Of course, the lack of transparency in Google’s ranking process makes it impossible to verify whether these issues are accidental or intentional. Still, the more these “glitches” occur, the more appropriate it is to question the hidden methodology delivering us search results.