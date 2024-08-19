On Zoom, Biden/Harris operatives said censorship is "heroic" and "folks able to organize freely" = "something to be concerned about".

Biden/Harris op Becca Rinkevich (now leading Harvard's Institute to Reboot Social Media) says it's "critically important...for governments and organizations to set up countermeasures wherever possible" against "disinformation" or else people might choose not to take a vaccine.

The government-funded Global Disinformation Index's stated mission is to stifle "disinformation" it defines as "factually correct" & "adversarial narratives" (like the Covid-19 lab leak).

The DNC's lead disinformation analyst Tim Durigan calls GDI's work "heroic".

In response to a question from UK MP Stephen Doughty, Durigan says "the most effective solution" to prevent "conspiracy theories" is "de-platforming," he explains.

But "unfortunately", "the powers that be" still aren't censoring enough, Durigan tells the British lawmaker.

Durigan laughs about how politically motivated advertising boycotts pushed Breitbart News "off a cliff". Media he disagrees with "shouldn't have a viable business model," he says.

Asked about "potential threats" of the then-new social media site Parler, Durigan voiced concern over its lack of "guardrails" to limit public discourse.

"[I]t is something to be concerned about...It's a place where folks are gonna be able to organize freely," he warned.

Parler's pledge to free speech made it the #1 downloaded app on Apple.

While it was blamed for J6, its critics said the J6 rioters (not to mention BLM rioters) were "fueled" primarily on Facebook. But that didn't matter.

Parler was banned from Apple, Google & Amazon.

Parler was called "far-right".

But it was open to everyone. That's likely why it was considered a threat.

Speaking broadly, Biden/Harris op Rob Flaherty says, "If something is just staying in a right-wing bubble," it isn't a concern.

"We just care about electoral outcomes."

Today Parler is back up and running but what will be its fate as the Democrat Party's Disinfo War continues?

